Last updated on Apr 11, 2021, 01:17 am

HMD Global has started rolling out the Android 11 update for the Nokia 4.2 in multiple countries, including India. As per the changelog, the firmware brings in all the goodies of the latest OS like chat bubbles, one-time permissions, and security and privacy fixes with Google Play system upgrade. It also bumps up the Android security patch level to March 2021. Here's our roundup.

Everything to know about the update

The Android 11 update for the Nokia 4.2 smartphone carries build number V3.150 and has a download size of around 1.5GB. The users are recommended to use Wi-Fi while downloading the software. To manually check for the update, go to Settings> System> Advanced> System updates.

Design and display Nokia 4.2 flaunts an HD+ display

The Nokia 4.2 features a waterdrop notch display with a prominent bottom bezel and an all-glass body. On the rear, it packs a dual camera setup and a physical fingerprint scanner. The handset bears a 5.71-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 19:9. It is offered in Black and Pink Sand color options.

Information It sports an 8MP selfie camera

The Nokia 4.2 comes with a dual rear camera module comprising a 13MP (f/2.2) primary sensor and a 2MP depth lens, along with an LED flash. For selfies and video calling, it has an 8MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.

Internals It draws power from a Snapdragon 439 processor