Honey Singh's 17kg weight loss in a month sparks concern

Singh's trainer recently revealed the secret behind his impressive weight loss. The singer followed a strict diet plan that included a special green juice. This drink was key in boosting Singh's metabolism and detoxifying his body, contributing to his rapid weight loss. The green juice was made with beetroot, amla (Indian gooseberry), cucumber, carrots, and coriander leaves.

Daily regimen

Singh's diet plan in detail

Singh consumed the green juice every morning on an empty stomach, followed by blended vegetables. His lunch consisted of boiled chicken with rice, while he snacked on vegetable soup or boiled chicken in the evening. He ended his day with green vegetables or soup for dinner. Alongside this diet plan, Singh also followed a rigorous workout routine that included strength training, cardio, high-rep training, and other exercises.