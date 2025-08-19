Honey Singh's 17kg weight loss in a month sparks concern
What's the story
Popular singer Honey Singh, known for hits like Brown Rang and Sunny Sunny, has lost nearly 17kg in a month. While fans are loving his new look, a fan raised health concerns over his drastic weight loss in an Instagram video. Responding to these allegations, Singh said, "Kuch nahi hua manhoos (Nothing has happened)," adding that he's "working out hard for glorious days."
Diet details
Trainer reveals special green juice helped boost metabolism
Singh's trainer recently revealed the secret behind his impressive weight loss. The singer followed a strict diet plan that included a special green juice. This drink was key in boosting Singh's metabolism and detoxifying his body, contributing to his rapid weight loss. The green juice was made with beetroot, amla (Indian gooseberry), cucumber, carrots, and coriander leaves.
Daily regimen
Singh's diet plan in detail
Singh consumed the green juice every morning on an empty stomach, followed by blended vegetables. His lunch consisted of boiled chicken with rice, while he snacked on vegetable soup or boiled chicken in the evening. He ended his day with green vegetables or soup for dinner. Alongside this diet plan, Singh also followed a rigorous workout routine that included strength training, cardio, high-rep training, and other exercises.