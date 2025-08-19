Brad Pitt's 'F1: The Movie' heads to OTT
Brad Pitt's "F1: The Movie" has been a massive hit since its June 27, 2025 release, pulling in nearly ₹5,000 crore worldwide. Now, it's heading to Amazon Prime Video for digital rental starting August 22.
Directed by Joseph Kosinski, the film follows Pitt as Sonny Hayes—a veteran driver making a comeback with an underdog Formula 1 team.
Other platforms where you can watch it
If you'd rather stream than rent, "F1: The Movie" is also coming to Apple TV+ between late September and early October (exact date TBA).
For those who love the big screen vibe, it's still showing in select theaters across Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, and Bengaluru—including IMAX at spots like PVR ICON Goregaon and Cinepolis Saket.
Produced by Jerry Bruckheimer and Lewis Hamilton, this one's made for racing fans and movie buffs alike.