Brad Pitt's 'F1: The Movie' heads to OTT

Other platforms where you can watch it

If you'd rather stream than rent, "F1: The Movie" is also coming to Apple TV+ between late September and early October (exact date TBA).

For those who love the big screen vibe, it's still showing in select theaters across Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, and Bengaluru—including IMAX at spots like PVR ICON Goregaon and Cinepolis Saket.

Produced by Jerry Bruckheimer and Lewis Hamilton, this one's made for racing fans and movie buffs alike.