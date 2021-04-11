Samsung may soon start making OLED TVs using panels from LG. The two companies have signed a deal where LG will supply Samsung with one million OLED panels in H2 2021 and up to four million panels in 2022, reports a Korean publication. According to the report, the senior management has reached an agreement and only the ground-level details need to be figured out.

One-legged Why Samsung is using TV panels from a rival brand

Samsung's own display manufacturing division, Samsung Display, is currently focused on making QLED panels. Although Samsung Display has started manufacturing OLED displays, reports suggest that it has been facing yield issues. Since Samsung's display division is not fully ready to offer OLED panels, it had to knock on LG's door which is currently the only major manufacturer of OLED displays for TVs.

Looking toward future LG moved to OLED technology years ago

While Samsung is still boasting its QLED TVs, LG made a move to the OLED technology in 2010, which is also why it is arguably the largest OLED TV manufacturer in the world. Currently, LG can produce around eight million OLED panels a year. Further, it plans to increase the production capacity at its Guangzhou plant in the second quarter of 2021.

Market shift Demand for OLED TVs is increasing rapidly

QLED is basically an LED-backlight LCD panel with a plastic film in-between that is filled with nanoparticles to offer better colors. OLED, on the other hand, is self-emissive. It is much superior by design compared to QLED. And, people are beginning to understand this fact. Since the demand for OLED is increasing rapidly, Samsung wants to jump on the bandwagon as soon as possible.

Future plans Major TV brands want to make a shift to OLED