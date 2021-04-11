-
Samsung to make OLED TVs using LG panels
Apr 11, 2021
Samsung may soon start making OLED TVs using panels from LG.
The two companies have signed a deal where LG will supply Samsung with one million OLED panels in H2 2021 and up to four million panels in 2022, reports a Korean publication.
According to the report, the senior management has reached an agreement and only the ground-level details need to be figured out.
Why Samsung is using TV panels from a rival brand
Samsung's own display manufacturing division, Samsung Display, is currently focused on making QLED panels.
Although Samsung Display has started manufacturing OLED displays, reports suggest that it has been facing yield issues.
Since Samsung's display division is not fully ready to offer OLED panels, it had to knock on LG's door which is currently the only major manufacturer of OLED displays for TVs.
Looking toward future
LG moved to OLED technology years ago
While Samsung is still boasting its QLED TVs, LG made a move to the OLED technology in 2010, which is also why it is arguably the largest OLED TV manufacturer in the world.
Currently, LG can produce around eight million OLED panels a year. Further, it plans to increase the production capacity at its Guangzhou plant in the second quarter of 2021.
Market shift
Demand for OLED TVs is increasing rapidly
QLED is basically an LED-backlight LCD panel with a plastic film in-between that is filled with nanoparticles to offer better colors.
OLED, on the other hand, is self-emissive. It is much superior by design compared to QLED. And, people are beginning to understand this fact.
Since the demand for OLED is increasing rapidly, Samsung wants to jump on the bandwagon as soon as possible.
Future plans
Major TV brands want to make a shift to OLED
Major display manufacturers such as Samsung, LG, and Sony have stopped the production of regular LCD panels. These companies are focusing on QLED and OLED.
The supply for regular LCD panels (non-QLED LCD) is now being handled mainly by Chinese companies.
The market share of OLED TVs will most probably expand to a greater extent as Samsung enters the game.