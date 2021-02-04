Last updated on Feb 04, 2021, 12:25 am

Xiaomi has started rolling out the Android 11-based MIUI 12 update for its Mi 10T and 10T Pro smartphones in India. It is currently in the 'stable beta' phase and is available for limited users. The firmware brings the latest January 2021 Android security patch to the smartphones along with all the goodies of Android 11 and the customizations of MIUI 12.

Everything to know about the update

The Android 11 update for the Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro carries build number V12.1.1.0.RJDINXM. The firmware is being released in a phased manner but a wider roll-out is expected to happen in the coming days.

Design and display Recalling the Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro

As far as their specifications are concerned, the Mi 10 and Mi 10T Pro feature a punch-hole display with slim bezels, a metal-glass body, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, they house a triple camera setup. The duo comes with a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 144Hz refresh rate.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Mi 10T sports a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.9) primary sensor, a 13MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP (f/2.4) macro sensor. The Mi 10T Pro comes with a similar camera module but with a 108MP (f/1.7) primary sensor. Up front, both the smartphones feature a 20MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood