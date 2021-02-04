After heading Amazon for more than two decades, Jeff Bezos has stepped down as the CEO to take over as the Executive Chairman. His shoes will be filled by Andy Jassy, who engineered Amazon's most successful and promising cloud computing venture - Amazon Web Services (AWS). Read on to know what else happened in the tech world.

Digital segregation Google Shopping search results introduce racial profiling of black-owned businesses

Just when we thought segregation was a thing of the past, Google has brought racial profiling back, on the eve of the Black History Month, while giving it a positive spin. It's confusing how on one hand Google is convinced that America is deeply racist, and yet it flags black businesses in the hope that Americans will use the information for noble purposes.

A red flag Dropping subliminal hints within the latest Belt and Road initiative

Speaking of racism, China's state-owned automaker will be working with a start-up of Italian pedigree to make an "ultra-luxury hypercar" as a part of the infamous Belt and Road project. The hyper-car is dubbed S9 and will be a part of the Chinese brand Hongqi, which translates into "red flag". It is almost as if the Chinese are trying to tell us something.

Catching up Apple rumored to pump $3.6 billion in Kia Motors

Meanwhile, Apple seems to be banking on the help of Koreans while playing catch up with Elon Musk and company. The latest round of rumors has pegged the iPhone maker to leverage Hyundai's investment in self-driving electric car technology through its subsidiary Kia Motors. If true, this could mean that rose gold electric vehicles would be a reality by 2025.

Cybernetic plants MIT engineers an explosive excuse to avoid eating greens