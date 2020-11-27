YouTube is testing a new feature that will automatically generate chapters for videos on its platform with the help of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning algorithms. Confirming the same, the video-streaming giant said it is currently testing this time-saving, AI-powered tool only with select videos. However, YouTube did not reveal when the feature would be officially rolled out. Here are more details.

Details Started testing the new tool on November 23

YouTube revealed it started testing the new tool to automatically add chapters to videos on November 23. It made the announcement on the Google Support website's YouTube test features and experiments page. The Google-owned company said it wants to make navigating videos with video chapters easier for users and creators can also save time as they don't have to add timestamps for their videos manually.

Statement Machine learning to recognize text and generate video chapters

"We want to make it easier for people to navigate videos with video chapters, so we are experimenting with automatically adding video chapters (so creators don't have to manually add timestamps)," stated YouTube. "We'll use machine learning to recognize text in order to auto generate video chapters. We're testing this out with a small group of videos," the video-streaming company added.

About What exactly are video chapters? Credits:

YouTube introduced video chapters for creators in May this year. This feature allows creators to add chapters to their uploaded videos. Video chapters break up videos into different sections; every chapter comes with an individual preview. These chapters also help viewers by giving more information/context of the video, allow them to skip to sections they want, and easily rewatch the chapters they're interested in.

Information AI-powered chapters tool eliminates the need for manual input

Though the video chapters feature was launched in May, only a few creators were using it as it required manual input. However, the new AI-powered automatic video chapters tool would make it easier for creators as they don't have to manually create or edit chapters.

Experiment Creators can choose to opt out of experiment