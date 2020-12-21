Tata Motors will launch its Gravitas SUV in India in the first quarter of 2021.

In the latest development, a test mule of the car sans camouflage has been spied testing on the roads, revealing its key design highlights.

As per the picture, it will have LED taillights, a roof-mounted spoiler, squared wheel arches, and a large tailgate with 'Gravitas' lettering, among others.