Last updated on Dec 21, 2020, 01:12 pm
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Tata Motors will launch its Gravitas SUV in India in the first quarter of 2021.
In the latest development, a test mule of the car sans camouflage has been spied testing on the roads, revealing its key design highlights.
As per the picture, it will have LED taillights, a roof-mounted spoiler, squared wheel arches, and a large tailgate with 'Gravitas' lettering, among others.
The Tata Gravitas will have a cascading grille with a honeycomb mesh, projector headlamps, a muscular bonnet, and a silvered skid plate.
The SUV will be flanked by roof rails, a roof-mounted spoiler, ORVMs, squared wheel arches, and designer alloy wheels.
A massive windscreen, a large tailgate with 'Gravitas' lettering, a muscular bumper, and wrap-around taillights will be present on the rear end.
The Tata Gravitas will run on a BS6-compliant Fiat-sourced 2.0-liter, 4-cylinder diesel engine that makes 168hp of power, and 350Nm of peak torque. The mill will be mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox, while a 6-speed automatic torque converter gearbox will be available as optional.
The Tata Gravitas will have a 7-seater cabin, featuring an oak brown dual-tone dashboard, Benecke-Kaliko oak brown leather seat upholstery, JBL audio system, and a 3-spoke steering wheel.
The SUV will house a 7-inch instrument panel and an 8.8-inch 'floating' touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
All standard safety features, including multiple airbags, will also be present.
The pricing and availability details of the Tata Gravitas SUV will be announced at the time of launch next year. As for the pocket-pinch, it should carry a price-tag of around Rs. 15 lakh.
