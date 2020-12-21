Last updated on Dec 21, 2020, 11:20 am
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Ahead of its launch in India later this month, the Aprilia SXR 160 maxi-scooter has started making its way to dealerships across the country. The company is also accepting bookings for the vehicle on payment of a token amount of Rs. 5,000.
The vehicle will have an all-LED lighting setup and shall run on a 160cc fuel-injected engine.
Here's our roundup.
The Aprilia SXR 160 will exhibit an eye-catching design, featuring a raised handlebar, a wide step-up style seat, a tall windscreen, a glovebox, and a glossy paint job.
The scooter will pack a digital instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity, an all-LED lighting setup, and shall ride on 12-inch alloy wheels.
It will come in matte blue, gloss red, gloss white, and matte black colors.
Under the hood, the Aprilia SXR 160 will run on a BS6-compliant 160cc, single-cylinder, 3-valve, fuel-injected engine that generates 10.8hp of maximum power, and 11.6Nm of peak torque. The mill will be mated to a CVT automatic gearbox for handling transmission duties.
To ensure the rider's safety, the Aprilia SXR 160 will be equipped with a disc brake on the front wheel, and a drum brake on the rear wheel, along with single-channel ABS, to avoid skidding on the roads.
Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the scooter will be handled by telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.
The Aprilia SXR 160 maxi-style scooter will be launched in India this month and deliveries will commence soon after. As for the pocket-pinch, it should sport a price-figure of around Rs. 1.30 lakh (ex-showroom).
