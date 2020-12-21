Ahead of its launch in India later this month, the Aprilia SXR 160 maxi-scooter has started making its way to dealerships across the country. The company is also accepting bookings for the vehicle on payment of a token amount of Rs. 5,000. The vehicle will have an all-LED lighting setup and shall run on a 160cc fuel-injected engine. Here's our roundup.

Design Aprilia SXR 160: At a glance

The Aprilia SXR 160 will exhibit an eye-catching design, featuring a raised handlebar, a wide step-up style seat, a tall windscreen, a glovebox, and a glossy paint job. The scooter will pack a digital instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity, an all-LED lighting setup, and shall ride on 12-inch alloy wheels. It will come in matte blue, gloss red, gloss white, and matte black colors.

Information Power and performance

Under the hood, the Aprilia SXR 160 will run on a BS6-compliant 160cc, single-cylinder, 3-valve, fuel-injected engine that generates 10.8hp of maximum power, and 11.6Nm of peak torque. The mill will be mated to a CVT automatic gearbox for handling transmission duties.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

To ensure the rider's safety, the Aprilia SXR 160 will be equipped with a disc brake on the front wheel, and a drum brake on the rear wheel, along with single-channel ABS, to avoid skidding on the roads. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the scooter will be handled by telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information Pricing and availability