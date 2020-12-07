Vivo has started rolling out the Android 11 update for its V20 Pro 5G in India. As per the changelog, the firmware brings chat bubbles, priority chat function, and notification history to the device. The update also bumps the Android security patch on the smartphone to November 2020 and changes the ROM version in its "About phone" menu to vos OS_2.0. Here's our roundup.

A detailed look at the update

The firmware carries version number PD2020F_EX_A_6.70.8 and has a download size of around 3.6GB. It is being rolled out in a phased manner via the over-the-air (OTA) method. To manually check for the update, go to Settings>System Updates.

Design and display Here's recalling the Vivo V20 Pro 5G

The Vivo V20 Pro 5G has an edge-to-edge screen with a wide notch. On the rear, there is a triple camera setup. The smartphone sports a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and an under-display fingerprint reader. It is offered in Sunset Melody, Midnight Jazz, and Moonlight Sonata colors.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Vivo V20 Pro 5G houses a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.9) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. A 44MP (f/2.0) main camera and an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens are offered on the front.

Internals Under the hood