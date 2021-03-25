-
Vivo X60 series launched in India, starts at Rs. 38,000
Last updated on Mar 25, 2021
Vivo has launched its X60 series of smartphones in India, which includes the X60, X60 Pro, and X60 Pro+ models. The line-up comes with a starting price-tag of Rs. 37,990 and will go on sale starting April 2.
The handsets feature a 120Hz AMOLED display, ZEISS-branded cameras, HDR10+ support, up to 55W fast-charging technology, and a top-tier Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset.
Here's our roundup.
Design and display
The Vivo X60 line-up sports a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, a glass body, and an in-display fingerprint sensor.
The handsets bear a 6.56-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2376 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate.
The X60 and X60 Pro are offered in Shimmer Blue and Midnight Black colors, while the Pro+ variant comes in vegan leather Emperor Blue color option.
Cameras
Vivo X60 and X60 Pro pack a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP primary sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, and a 13MP depth sensor.
The X60 Pro+ has a quad rear camera system, including a 50MP main sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide lens, a 32MP telephoto sensor, and an 8MP periscope zoom lens.
On the front, the trio sport a 32MP selfie snapper.
Information
The Vivo X60 Pro and X60 Pro+ models come with built-in Gimbal Stabilization 2.0 technology, which is supported by Pixel Sift imaging and VIS 5-axis stabilization. This technology provides ultra-stable high-resolution shots with better color accuracy and also works with tripods.
Internals
Vivo X60 and X60 Pro are powered by a Snapdragon 870 chipset, whereas the X60 Pro+ is backed by a Snapdragon 888 processor.
They are loaded with up to 12GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, and run on Android 11-based Funtouch OS 11.1.
The standard model packs a 4,300mAh battery, while the X60 Pro and Pro+ variants house a 4,200mAh battery.
Information
'Virtual RAM' technology uses the internal storage of the device as random access memory to increase the on-board RAM capacity. If you buy an X60 handset with 8GB of RAM, 'Virtual RAM' will access 3GB of internal storage to provide 11GB of total RAM (effective).
Pocket-pinch
The Vivo X60 is priced at Rs. 37,990 for the 8GB/128GB model and Rs. 41,990 for the 12GB/256GB variant. The X60 Pro and Pro+ cost Rs. 49,990 and Rs. 69,990, respectively, for the solo 12GB/256GB configuration.
The pre-bookings for the handsets start today while they will become available for purchase from April 2 onwards.