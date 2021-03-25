Vivo has launched its X60 series of smartphones in India, which includes the X60, X60 Pro, and X60 Pro+ models. The line-up comes with a starting price-tag of Rs. 37,990 and will go on sale starting April 2. The handsets feature a 120Hz AMOLED display, ZEISS-branded cameras, HDR10+ support, up to 55W fast-charging technology, and a top-tier Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset. Here's our roundup.

Design and display The phones boasts of a 240Hz touch sampling rate

The Vivo X60 line-up sports a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, a glass body, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The handsets bear a 6.56-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2376 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. The X60 and X60 Pro are offered in Shimmer Blue and Midnight Black colors, while the Pro+ variant comes in vegan leather Emperor Blue color option.

Cameras They sport a 32MP selfie camera

Vivo X60 and X60 Pro pack a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP primary sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, and a 13MP depth sensor. The X60 Pro+ has a quad rear camera system, including a 50MP main sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide lens, a 32MP telephoto sensor, and an 8MP periscope zoom lens. On the front, the trio sport a 32MP selfie snapper.

Information The X60 Pro and Pro+ offer Gimbal Stabilization 2.0 technology

The Vivo X60 Pro and X60 Pro+ models come with built-in Gimbal Stabilization 2.0 technology, which is supported by Pixel Sift imaging and VIS 5-axis stabilization. This technology provides ultra-stable high-resolution shots with better color accuracy and also works with tripods.

Internals The X60 Pro+ draws power from a Snapdragon 888 chipset

Vivo X60 and X60 Pro are powered by a Snapdragon 870 chipset, whereas the X60 Pro+ is backed by a Snapdragon 888 processor. They are loaded with up to 12GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, and run on Android 11-based Funtouch OS 11.1. The standard model packs a 4,300mAh battery, while the X60 Pro and Pro+ variants house a 4,200mAh battery.

Information The handsets come with 'Virtual RAM' technology

'Virtual RAM' technology uses the internal storage of the device as random access memory to increase the on-board RAM capacity. If you buy an X60 handset with 8GB of RAM, 'Virtual RAM' will access 3GB of internal storage to provide 11GB of total RAM (effective).

