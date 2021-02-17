Looking to buy a flagship smartphone? Well, this deal might serve your interests. Amazon is offering Rs. 19,000 off on the Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G model. To sweeten the deal, the e-commerce giant is also providing a discount coupon worth Rs. 4,000 and an extra rebate of Rs. 7,000 on HDFC Bank cards. Here are more details.

Discount offers Everything to know about the Amazon deal

Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G (8GB/128GB) is listed on Amazon at Rs. 81,999 (MRP: Rs. 1,00,999). You can avail an instant discount of Rs. 4,000 by applying the coupon available on the page. Additionally, you can save up to Rs. 7,000 on HDFC Bank cards and get an extra discount of up to Rs. 12,400 by exchanging an old smartphone.

At a glance Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G: Design and display

As far as its specifications are concerned, the Galaxy S21+ 5G features a punch-hole display with slim bezels, an IP68 build quality, and an integrated fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it houses a triple camera unit. The smartphone bears a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is offered in Phantom Violet, Phantom Silver, and Phantom Black color options.

Information The handset packs a 64MP telephoto lens

The Galaxy S21+ 5G is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 12MP (f/1.8) main sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 64MP (f/2.0) telephoto sensor with 3X hybrid zoom support. Up front, it sports a 10MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.

Internals It is powered by an Exynos 2100/Snapdragon 888 chipset