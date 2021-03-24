If you're planning to gift yourself or someone else a new smartphone, this deal might interest you. Imagine, an Apple premium reseller, is offering the iPhone 11 at an effective price of Rs. 41,900. As part of the reseller's Holi deal, buyers can avail a cashback of Rs. 5,000 with HDFC Bank cards and complementary accessories worth up to Rs. 8,000.

Key details Everything to know about the deal

iPhone 11 (64GB) is listed at Rs. 54,900. Buyers can avail a cashback of Rs. 5,000 through HDFC Bank cards and free accessories worth up to Rs. 8,000 to buy the handset for an effective price of Rs. 41,900. On top of this, the retailer is also providing an additional smartphone exchange bonus of Rs. 3,000 that can further bring down the asking price.

Design and display The smartphone flaunts an IP68-rated body

The iPhone 11 features an aluminium-glass body with an IP68-rated build quality, a wide notch, slim bezels, and Face ID biometrics. On the rear, it packs a dual camera unit. The handset bears a 6.1-inch HD+ (828x1792 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. It is offered in Black, Green, Yellow, Purple, PRODUCT(Red), and White color options.

Information There are two 12MP cameras on the rear

The iPhone 11 offers a dual rear camera setup comprising a 12MP (f/1.8) primary sensor and a 12MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide lens. On the front, it houses a 12MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.

Internals The smartphone is backed by an A13 Bionic chipset

The iPhone 11 draws power from an Apple A13 Bionic processor, paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on iOS 13 (upgradeable to iOS 14) and packs a 3,110mAh battery with 18W fast-charging and Qi wireless charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, and a Lightning port.