Xiaomi will unveil its latest flagship smartphone, the Mi 11 Ultra on March 29. In the run-up to the launch event, the tech giant has confirmed that the handset will sport a Samsung-sourced 50MP ISOCELL GN2 camera sensor. The 1/1.12-inch sensor will feature 4-in-1 pixel binning and 'Dual Pixel Pro' autofocus system for faster and more accurate focus locking. Here's our roundup.

Design and display The phone will boast of a 120Hz AMOLED display

The Mi 11 Ultra will come with a punch-hole display with curved edges and an integrated fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will offer a triple camera unit and a secondary screen that will serve as a view-finder for taking high-resolution selfies. The handset will bear a 6.81-inch QHD+ (1440x3200 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support.

Information It will sport a 48MP periscope telephoto lens

Mi 11 Ultra will pack a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP (f/1.9) primary sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide lens, and a 48MP (f/4.1) periscope telephoto sensor with 5x optical zoom and 120x digital zoom. Up front, a 20MP (f/2.3) selfie snapper is expected.

Internals It will draw power from a Snapdragon 888 processor

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra will be powered by a Snapdragon 888 chipset, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. It will run on Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 67W wired and 50W wireless fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Information Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra: Pricing and availability