Hours before launch, Samsung's Fold3, Flip3 revealed in hands-on video
Samsung is all set to launch its latest Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3 smartphones today i.e. August 11 at 7:30pm IST. Now, just hours ahead of the launch, YouTuber Ben Geskin has leaked a hands-on video of both the handsets, revealing their complete design details. Separately, tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore has revealed the full specifications of the duo. Here are more details.
The phones will have a 120Hz AMOLED foldable display
The Fold3 will feature an in-folding design, an under-display camera, and S Pen support. The handset will bear a 120Hz, 7.6-inch QHD+ (1768x2208 pixels) AMOLED main screen and a 120Hz, 6.2-inch HD+ (832x2260 pixels) AMOLED cover panel with a punch-hole cut-out. The Flip3 will sport a clamshell-like design with a 120Hz, 6.7-inch (1080x2640 pixels) AMOLED display and a 1.9-inch (512x260 pixels) AMOLED secondary screen.
They will have a 12MP main camera
The Fold3 will have a 12MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 12MP (f/2.4) telephoto snapper. For selfies, there will be a 4MP (f/1.8) under-display camera on the main display and a 10MP (f/2.2) shooter on the cover panel. The Flip3 will have a 12MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 10MP (f/2.4) selfie snapper.
They will draw power from a Snapdragon 888 chipset
The Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3 will be powered by a Snapdragon 888 processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The former will house a 4,400mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support, whereas the latter will pack a 3,300mAh battery with support for 15W fast-charging. The duo will also offer Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and 5G support.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3: Pricing and availability
In India, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 is tipped to cost around Rs. 1.35 lakh, while the Z Flip3 is said to range between Rs. 80,000-90,000. However, the official pricing and availability details of the handsets will be announced at today's launch event.