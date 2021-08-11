Hours before launch, Samsung's Fold3, Flip3 revealed in hands-on video

Samsung is all set to launch its latest Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3 smartphones today i.e. August 11 at 7:30pm IST. Now, just hours ahead of the launch, YouTuber Ben Geskin has leaked a hands-on video of both the handsets, revealing their complete design details. Separately, tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore has revealed the full specifications of the duo. Here are more details.

Design and display

The phones will have a 120Hz AMOLED foldable display

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3 will boast IP68 dust and water resistance

The Fold3 will feature an in-folding design, an under-display camera, and S Pen support. The handset will bear a 120Hz, 7.6-inch QHD+ (1768x2208 pixels) AMOLED main screen and a 120Hz, 6.2-inch HD+ (832x2260 pixels) AMOLED cover panel with a punch-hole cut-out. The Flip3 will sport a clamshell-like design with a 120Hz, 6.7-inch (1080x2640 pixels) AMOLED display and a 1.9-inch (512x260 pixels) AMOLED secondary screen.

Cameras

They will have a 12MP main camera

The Fold3 will have a 12MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 12MP (f/2.4) telephoto snapper. For selfies, there will be a 4MP (f/1.8) under-display camera on the main display and a 10MP (f/2.2) shooter on the cover panel. The Flip3 will have a 12MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 10MP (f/2.4) selfie snapper.

Internals

They will draw power from a Snapdragon 888 chipset

The Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3 will be powered by a Snapdragon 888 processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The former will house a 4,400mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support, whereas the latter will pack a 3,300mAh battery with support for 15W fast-charging. The duo will also offer Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and 5G support.

Information

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3: Pricing and availability

In India, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 is tipped to cost around Rs. 1.35 lakh, while the Z Flip3 is said to range between Rs. 80,000-90,000. However, the official pricing and availability details of the handsets will be announced at today's launch event.