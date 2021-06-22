Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go, with Intel Jasper Lake processor, announced

As the latest addition to its portfolio of Chromebooks, South Korean tech giant Samsung has listed the Galaxy Chromebook Go model on its website. It is offered in both Wi-Fi and LTE versions. The key highlights of the laptop include a 14-inch display, Intel Celeron (Jasper Lake) processor, a 42.3Wh battery, stereo speakers, and an HD web camera. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

It tips the scales at 1.45kg

The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go features a dual-tone body with a rectangular screen, thick bezels on the top and bottom, a full-sized keyboard, and a touchpad. It also offers dual speakers, a 14-inch HD+ (768x1366 pixels) TFT screen, and is available in a Silver color option. Dimensions-wise, the laptop measures 327.1x225.6x15.9mm and tips the scales at 1.45kg.

Information

The device runs on Chrome OS

The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go draws power from an Intel Celeron N4500 (Jasper Lake) chipset, paired with up to 8GB of DDR4 RAM, up to 128GB of storage, and Intel UHD graphics. It boots Chrome OS and packs a 42.3Wh battery with 45W charging support.

Connectivity

It supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1

The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go is equipped with a bunch of I/O ports, including two Type-C ports, a USB 3.2 port, a headphone/microphone combo jack, and a nano-SIM slot exclusively on the LTE model. For wireless connectivity, it offers support for Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1. The laptop has a 720p web camera and a digital microphone.

Information

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go: Expected pricing

Samsung is yet to reveal the pricing and availability details of the Galaxy Chromebook Go. However, it is expected to be priced at around $300 (roughly Rs. 22,000).