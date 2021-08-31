TECNO SPARK 8, with a Helio P22 chipset, goes official

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Aug 31, 2021, 05:42 pm

TECNO SPARK 8 launched in Nigeria

TECNO has announced its latest budget smartphone, the SPARK 8, in Nigeria at NGN 50,000 (roughly Rs. 9,000). As for the key highlights, it comes with a 6.5-inch screen, a large camera unit on the rear with dual lenses, a MediaTek Helio P22 processor, and a 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast-charging support. Here are more details.

Design and display

There is an HD+ LCD display

The TECNO SPARK 8 features a waterdrop notch design with a prominent bezel on the bottom. On the rear, it packs a large square-shaped module with two camera sensors and a physical fingerprint scanner for secure authentication of biometric data. The device sports a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with an HD+ (720x1600 pixels) resolution and is offered in a single Green shade.

Information

The phone has an 8MP front camera

The TECNO SPARK 8 bears a 16MP primary lens and a QVGA secondary sensor on the back. Up front, it is equipped with an 8MP shooter for selfies and video calls.

Internals

It boots Android 11 (Go edition)

The TECNO SPARK 8 draws power from a MediaTek Helio P22 processor, combined with 2GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11 (Go edition)-based HiOS 7.6 and houses a 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset offers support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and a micro-USB port.

Information

TECNO SPARK 8: Pricing and availability

In Nigeria, the TECNO SPARK 8 carries a price-tag of NGN 50,000 (roughly Rs. 9,000) for the solo 2GB/64GB model. Its availability in India or other markets is yet to be revealed.