TECNO SPARK 8, with a Helio P22 chipset, goes official
TECNO has announced its latest budget smartphone, the SPARK 8, in Nigeria at NGN 50,000 (roughly Rs. 9,000). As for the key highlights, it comes with a 6.5-inch screen, a large camera unit on the rear with dual lenses, a MediaTek Helio P22 processor, and a 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast-charging support. Here are more details.
There is an HD+ LCD display
The TECNO SPARK 8 features a waterdrop notch design with a prominent bezel on the bottom. On the rear, it packs a large square-shaped module with two camera sensors and a physical fingerprint scanner for secure authentication of biometric data. The device sports a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with an HD+ (720x1600 pixels) resolution and is offered in a single Green shade.
The phone has an 8MP front camera
The TECNO SPARK 8 bears a 16MP primary lens and a QVGA secondary sensor on the back. Up front, it is equipped with an 8MP shooter for selfies and video calls.
It boots Android 11 (Go edition)
The TECNO SPARK 8 draws power from a MediaTek Helio P22 processor, combined with 2GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11 (Go edition)-based HiOS 7.6 and houses a 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset offers support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and a micro-USB port.
TECNO SPARK 8: Pricing and availability
In Nigeria, the TECNO SPARK 8 carries a price-tag of NGN 50,000 (roughly Rs. 9,000) for the solo 2GB/64GB model. Its availability in India or other markets is yet to be revealed.