Vivo X70 Pro+ to get a 50MP quad camera system

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on Aug 31, 2021, 05:03 pm

Vivo X70 Pro+ will flaunt ZEISS's original glass lenses

Vivo is all set to launch the X70 series of smartphones in China on September 9. As per a fresh leak, the top-end X70 Pro+ model will have a 50MP quad rear camera unit and will be offered in both leather back and glass back variants. Vivo has also confirmed that the X70 series will be the first to feature ZEISS's original glass lenses.

Design and display

The phone will have a 120Hz AMOLED display

The Vivo X70 Pro+ will feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels, curved edges, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The handset is tipped to bear a 6.78-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2376 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. It will be offered in orange and blue-colored leather back variants as well as a black glass back version.

Cameras

It will sport an 8MP periscope telephoto lens

The Vivo X70 Pro+ will be equipped with a quad rear camera setup comprising a 50MP Samsung GN1 primary sensor. The setup will also include a 48MP Sony IMX598 ultra-wide lens with gimbal stabilization, a 12MP telephoto snapper with 2x optical zoom, and an 8MP periscope telephoto lens with 5x optical and 60x digital zoom support. A 32MP selfie camera is expected.

Internals

It will draw power from a Snapdragon 888 chipset

The Vivo X70 Pro+ will be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 888 processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It will run on Android 11 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 55W wired and 50W wireless fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Information

Vivo X70 Pro+: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Vivo X70 Pro+ will be announced at the time of the launch, which will take place in China on September 9. However, considering the leaked specifications, it may cost around Rs. 70,000.