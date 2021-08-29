Vivo X70 to get in-house V1 ISP; September debut confirmed

Vivo X70 series will debut in September with a V1 image chip

Vivo will launch its upcoming X70 series of smartphones in September this year, as confirmed by the company's Executive Vice-President, Hu Baishan, in a press conference. Baishan also revealed that the line-up will be equipped with a V1 ISP (Image Signal Processor), which has been self-produced by Vivo. The imaging chip is said to enhance the image quality and improve night video shooting efficiency.

Vivo X70 series will likely include the X70, X70 Pro, and Pro+ models. These will feature a punch-hole design and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The devices shall bear a 6.5-inch, 6.56-inch, and 6.7-inch AMOLED screens, respectively with a Full-HD+ (1080x2376 pixels) resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The former will get a flat panel while the Pro variants will have curved displays.

Vivo X70 shall sport a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 13MP tertiary camera. X70 Pro will pack a 48MP main sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide shooter, an 8MP telephoto lens, and a 2MP depth camera. X70 Pro+ may bring a 50MP primary camera, a 48MP ultra-wide sensor, a 32MP shooter, and an 8MP snapper. They will have a 32MP selfie lens.

The Vivo X70 line-up will run on Android 11, come loaded with 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and be equipped with a 4,500mAh battery. The X70 and X70 Pro will likely draw power from a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset and support 44W fast-charging. Meanwhile, the X70 Pro+ is rumored to be backed by a Snapdragon 888 processor along with 66W fast-charging support.

Vivo X70 series: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Vivo X70 line-up will be announced at the time of launch next month. However, considering the leaked specifications, it could start at around Rs. 45,000.