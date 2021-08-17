iQOO Z5 spotted on IMEI database; India launch soon

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Aug 17, 2021, 07:06 pm

iQOO Z5 to be launched in India soon

iQOO seems to be working on a new Z5 smartphone for the Indian market. In the latest development, the handset has been spotted on the IMEI database with model number I2018. As per the rumors, it is likely to feature a Snapdragon 778G chipset, an AMOLED display, and 65W fast-charging support. Here are more details.

Design and display

It will boast a 120Hz AMOLED screen

The iQOO Z5 is expected to come with a waterdrop notch design, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will pack a quad camera unit. The device shall bear a 6.57-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2460 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a pixel density of 409ppi, and a refresh rate of 120Hz.

Information

A 16MP front camera is expected

The iQOO Z5 will likely get a quad rear camera setup, comprising a 64MP main sensor, an 8MP secondary lens, a 2MP tertiary shooter, and another 2MP snapper. Up front, there will be a 16MP selfie camera.

Internals

The phone shall pack a 4,500mAh battery

The iQOO Z5 is expected to draw power from a Snapdragon 778G processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. At the heart, it will run on Android 11 and house a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

iQOO Z5: Pricing and availability

At present, the pricing and availability details of the iQOO Z5 are unknown. However, it could soon be launched in India with a price-tag of around Rs. 22,000.