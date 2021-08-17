iQOO 8 Pro debuts with Snapdragon 888+ chipset, 120W fast-charging

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on Aug 17, 2021, 06:41 pm

iQOO 8 and 8 Pro launched in China

iQOO has launched its 8 series of flagship smartphones in China. The line-up includes the vanilla 8 and 8 Pro models. Starting at CNY 3,799 (roughly Rs. 43,500), the handsets will be available for purchase from August 24 onwards. As for the highlights, they offer a 10-bit AMOLED display, triple rear cameras, a Snapdragon 888/888+ 5G processor, and 120W wired fast-charging support.

Design and display

They sport a 120Hz AMOLED display

iQOO 8 and 8 Pro have 1,200-nits of peak brightness iQOO 8 Pro has a 517ppi pixel density iQOO 8 is offered in three color options

The iQOO 8 and 8 Pro feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels and an in-display 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. The vanilla model bears a 6.56-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2376 pixels) flat AMOLED screen, whereas the 8 Pro has a 6.78-inch QHD+ (1440x3200 pixels) curved E5 LTPO AMOLED panel. The duo provides a 120Hz screen refresh rate and 10-bit color support.

Cameras

The 8 Pro boasts a 50MP main camera

The iQOO 8 is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP primary snapper, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, and a 13MP telephoto sensor. The 8 Pro comes with a 50MP main sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide lens, and a 16MP telephoto snapper. The handset also provides 5-axis gimbal stabilization and OIS support. For selfies, the duo has a 16MP front-facing camera.

Internals

The devices support 120W fast-charging

The iQOO 8 and 8 Pro are powered by a Snapdragon 888 and Snapdragon 888+ 5G chipset, respectively, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The former packs a 4,350mAh battery, whereas the latter houses a 4,500mAh battery. The duo offers 120W wired fast-charging support, while the Pro model also supports 50W wireless fast-charging.

Pocket-pinch

iQOO 8 series: Pricing and availability

iQOO 8 Pro will go on sale on August 26 in China

The iQOO 8 carries a price-tag of CNY 3,799 (roughly Rs. 43,500) for the 8GB/128GB model and CNY 4,099 (around Rs. 47,000) for the 12GB/256GB variant. The iQOO 8 Pro starts at CNY 4,999 (around Rs. 57,300) for the 8GB/256GB variant and goes up to CNY 5,999 (approximately Rs. 68,800) for the 12GB/512GB version. The line-up will go on sale from August 24 onwards.