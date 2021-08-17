Acer Predator Helios 300 launched at Rs. 1.3 lakh

Harshita Malik Aug 17, 2021

Acer Predator Helios 300 gaming laptop launched in India

Taiwanese tech brand Acer has introduced the latest version of its Predator Helios 300 laptop in India. It carries a starting price-tag of Rs. 1.3 lakh. The device comes with a host of gaming-focused features, including 11th-generation Intel Core H-series processors, up to 360Hz screen options, and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 GPU, and 5th-generation AeroBlade 3D fans for improved cooling.

Design and display

It sports a 4-zone RGB lighting keyboard

The Acer Predator Helios 300 features thick bezels on the top and bottom, a web camera, and a trackpad. It also houses a full-sized keyboard with 4-zone RGB lighting, concave-shaped caps for WASD keys, and two dedicated keys for Turbo and PredatorSense. It is available with two display choices: a 360Hz, 15.6-inch Full-HD IPS screen and a 165Hz, 17.3-inch QHD IPS screen.

Information

The laptop runs on Windows 10 Home

The Predator Helios 300 is powered by an 11th-generation Intel Core i7 chipset, paired with up to NVIDIA GeForce RXT 3070 graphics, up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM, and up to 2TB of SSD storage. It boots Windows 10 Home and packs a 59Whr battery.

Connectivity

It supports Killer Wi-Fi 6

The Acer Predator Helios 300 comes equipped with an HDMI 2.1 port, Mini DisplayPort, a Thunderbolt 4 slot, and an array of USB 3.2 Generation-1 and Generation-2 ports. For connectivity, it offers support for Intel's Killer E2600 Ethernet and Killer Wi-Fi 6. The machine also supports DTS: X ULTRA sound system and offers Killer Control Center 2.0 to control the networking performance.

Information

Acer Predator Helios 300: Pricing and availability

The Acer Predator Helios 300 has been announced with a starting price-tag of Rs. 1.3 lakh and is up for grabs via Acer online store, Flipkart, Acer exclusive stores, and other retail outlets.