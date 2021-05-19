HONOR launches its latest MagicBook laptops in the global markets

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on May 19, 2021, 12:18 pm

HONOR MagicBook 14, 15 debut in the global markets

HONOR has introduced its MagicBook 14 and MagicBook 15 laptops in the global markets. The duo had debuted in China in January. As for the key highlights, both the laptops come with 11th-generation Intel Core processors, a pop-up web camera, dual heat pipes with a cooling fan, and Windows 10 Home OS. They also offer multi-screen collaboration and a fingerprint reader. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The laptops sport a Full-HD display

HONOR MagicBook 14 and MagicBook 15 feature a conventional rectangular screen with slim bezels, an aluminium body, and a backlit keyboard. They bear a 14.0-inch and 15.6-inch IPS LCD display, respectively, with a Full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) resolution, a 16:9 aspect ratio, 100% sRGB color gamut, and TUV Rheinland's Low Blue Light and Flicker-Free certification. They come in Space Gray and Mystic Silver color options.

Internals

They offer 65W fast-charging support

HONOR MagicBook 14 draws power from a 11th-generation Intel Core i5/i7 processor, whereas the MagicBook 15 is only available with an Intel Core i5 chipset. They duo has Intel Iris Xe graphics, up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM, and up to 512GB of SSD storage. The MagicBook 14 and MagicBook 15 pack a 56Wh and 42Wh battery, respectively, with 65W fast-charging support.

Information

They are equipped with an HDMI port

HONOR MagicBook 14 and MagicBook 15 are equipped with a USB Type-C port, a USB 3.2 Type-A port, a USB 2.0 Type-A port, an HDMI port, and a headphone jack. For connectivity, they offer support for Bluetooth 5.1 and Wi-Fi 6 2x2 MIMO dual antenna.

Pocket-pinch

HONOR MagicBook 14 and MagicBook 15: Pricing and availability

HONOR MagicBook 14 starts at €850 (around Rs. 76,000) for the Intel Core i5 model and goes up to €1,200 (roughly Rs. 1.07 lakh) for the Intel Core i7 variant. The MagicBook 15 is priced at €950 (approximately Rs. 85,000). Both the laptops are available for purchase via HONOR's online store in the UK, Germany, as well as France.