Samsung Galaxy S22 series' display, camera, and chipset details leaked

Samsung's S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra flagships may be several months away from going official but thanks to tipster Ice Universe, we have details regarding the design, display, as well as camera specifications of the trio. Separately, tipster Tron has claimed that the handsets will be powered by the Snapdragon 898 chipset, while they will be available with Exynos 2200 processor in select markets.

Design and display

They will sport a 120Hz display

As per the latest leak, Galaxy S22 series will feature a slightly modified design as compared to the S21 smartphones. The S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra will have a punch-hole design, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. They will bear a 6.06-inch Full-HD+ LTPS screen, a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ LTPS panel, and a 6.81-inch QHD+ LTPO display, respectively, all having a 120Hz refresh rate.

Cameras

The Galaxy S22 Ultra will flaunt a 108MP primary camera

The Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22+ will offer a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 50MP main shooter, a 12MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 12MP telephoto lens. The S22 Ultra is tipped to sport a 108MP main sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, a 12MP telephoto shooter with 3x optical zoom, and a 12MP periscope camera with 10x optical zoom.

Internals

The phones should run on Android 12

The Samsung Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra are said to draw power from a Snapdragon 898/Exynos 2200 chipset, paired with at least 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. They will be equipped with a 3,800mAh, 4,600mAh, and a 5,000mAh battery, respectively. Under the hood, the handsets will boot Android 12 and offer support for the latest connectivity options, including 5G.

Information

Samsung Galaxy S22 series: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Galaxy S22 series are unknown as of now. However, the range is expected to go official in January 2022 and might start at around Rs. 70,000 in India.