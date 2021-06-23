Samsung Galaxy S22 tipped to feature a 50MP main camera

Samsung Galaxy S22's camera details leaked

Samsung is expected to launch its Galaxy S22 series of flagship smartphones in the first half of 2022. In the latest development, tipster Tron has claimed that the Galaxy S22 will come with a 50MP main rear camera, accompanied by a 12MP ultra-wide lens and a 12MP telephoto shooter. The Galaxy S22+ is also believed to offer a similar arrangement. Here's our roundup.

The phone may sport a Dynamic AMOLED display

The Samsung Galaxy S22 is likely to feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels, a plastic body, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The handset is rumored to bear a 6.06-inch/6.1-inch QHD+ (1440x3200 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support. It will also offer an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

It will offer 3x optical zoom support

The Samsung Galaxy S22 is tipped to be equipped with a triple rear camera module comprising a 50MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 12MP telephoto shooter with 3x optical zoom support. For selfies, there might be a 16MP front-facing snapper.

It may draw power from an Exynos 2100 processor

The Samsung Galaxy S22 is likely to be powered by an Exynos 2100 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it should run on Android 12 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device will offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Samsung Galaxy S22: Pricing and availability

As of now, there is no information regarding the pricing and availability of the Samsung Galaxy S22 smartphone. However, considering the rumored specifications and features, it may be priced at around Rs. 70,000.