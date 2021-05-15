#DealOfTheDay: Samsung Galaxy A72 available with benefits worth Rs. 10,000

If you are planning to buy a new mid-range smartphone, then this might be a good deal for you. Amazon is offering a Rs. 7,000 discount on the Samsung Galaxy A72 smartphone. On top of this, the e-commerce giant is also providing an extra benefit to HDFC Bank credit cardholders as well as additional exchange offers. Here's our roundup.

Everything to know about the deal

The Samsung Galaxy A72 (8GB/128GB) is listed on Amazon at Rs. 34,999 (MRP: Rs. 41,999). You can avail an instant discount of Rs. 3,000 on transactions via HDFC Bank credit cards. Buyers can also exchange an old smartphone to further bring down the prices.

Design and display

The phone is offered in four color options

As far as its specifications are concerned, the Samsung Galaxy A7 features a center-aligned punch-hole design with slim bezels, an IP67-rated build quality, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The handset bears a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 90Hz refresh rate. It comes in Awesome White, Awesome Black, Awesome Blue, and Awesome Violet colors.

It sports a 32MP front camera

The Samsung Galaxy A72 has a quad rear camera unit comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, an 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto shooter, and a 5MP (f/2.4) macro sensor. On the front, it offers a 32MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.

Internals

It is fueled by a Snapdragon 720G chipset

The Samsung Galaxy A72 is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 720G processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based One UI 3.1 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.