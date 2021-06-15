Realme X9 spotted on official Indian website, launch imminent

Realme X9 appears on Indian website; moniker confirmed

Realme is working to announce its new X9 series of smartphones. The line-up is expected to include the vanilla X9 and X9 Pro models. In the latest development, tipster Mukul Sharma has spotted the Realme X9 model on the company's Indian website. The listing has confirmed the presence and the official moniker of the handset, while hinting at its imminent arrival. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

It will likely sport a 6.55-inch display

The Realme X9 will feature a punch-hole cut-out with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint scanner for secure authentication of biometric data. On the rear, it shall pack a rectangular triple camera unit. The device might bear a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) curved AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a pixel density of 411ppi.

Information

A 32MP selfie camera is expected

The Realme X9 is said to offer a triple rear camera module, details of which are unknown as of now. For selfies and video calls, a 32MP front-facing shooter is expected.

Internals

The phone will be backed by a 4,400mAh battery

The Realme X9 is rumored to draw power from a Snapdragon 778G chipset, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 and house a 4,400mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information

Realme X9: Pricing

At present, there is no official information regarding the pricing of the Realme X9 smartphone. However, as per a previous tip-off, it will carry a price-tag of around CNY 2,000-2,500 (roughly Rs. 23,000-28,700).