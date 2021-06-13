Realme X9 Pro tipped to start at around Rs. 31,000

Realme X9 Pro's key specifications and prices leaked

Realme is gearing up to launch its new X9 and X9 Pro smartphones in China. In the latest development, a Chinese tipster has leaked the specifications and prices of the Pro model. As per the tip-off, the handset will start at CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 31,000) and it will feature Samsung's E3 Super AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 870 chipset, and a 4,500mAh battery.

Design and display

The phone will have a curved display

The Realme X9 Pro is likely to sport a punch-hole design with slim bezels, curved edges, a metal frame, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The handset will bear a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) E3 Super AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, and possibly a 90Hz refresh rate. It will also offer dual speakers with Dolby sound support.

Information

It will pack a 50MP main camera

The Realme X9 Pro will sport a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP Sony IMX766 main sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP monochrome sensor. For selfies and video calling, there will be a 32MP Sony IMX616 camera.

Internals

It will boot Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11

The Realme X9 Pro will be powered by a Snapdragon 870 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It will run on Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 and house a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1. NFC, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Information

Realme X9 Pro: Pricing and availability

As per the leak, the Realme X9 Pro will cost around CNY 2,699 (approximately Rs. 31,000) for the 8GB/128GB model and CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 34,300) for the 12GB/256GB variant. However, the official pricing details will be announced at the time of launch.