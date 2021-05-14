Samsung Galaxy S21 series gets new update with 'stability improvements'

May 14, 2021

Earlier this month, Samsung had rolled out its May 2021 update for the Galaxy S21 series in India. Now, a week later, the company is releasing another update for the flagship smartphones. As per the changelog, the firmware improves the "overall stability of functions." However, reports suggest that the new update might include fixes for the vulnerabilities that were found in Qualcomm's 5G modems.

Everything to know about the update

The new software for the Samsung Galaxy S21 series carries version number G99xBXXU3AUE1 and has a download size of around 200MB. To manually check for the update, you can go to Settings >Software update.

Design and display

The Galaxy S21 line-up has an AMOLED display

The Samsung Galaxy S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels, an IP68-rated body, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The vanilla S21 and S21+ models have a 6.2-inch and 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen, respectively, with a 120Hz refresh rate. The top-of-the-line S21 Ultra offers a 120Hz, 6.8-inch QHD+ (1440x3200 pixels) AMOLED display along with S Pen support.

Cameras

S21 Ultra boasts of a 108MP main camera

The Samsung Galaxy S21 and S21+ sport a 12MP primary sensor, a 64MP telephoto lens, and a 12MP ultra-wide camera. For selfies, they have a 10MP snapper. The S21 Ultra packs a quad camera module comprising a 108MP main sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, a 10MP telephoto shooter, and a 10MP periscope lens. Up front, it has a 40MP shooter.

Internals

They run on One UI 3.1 based on Android 11

Samsung Galaxy S21 series is backed by an Exynos 2100/Snapdragon 888 processor, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. Under the hood, the S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra pack a 4,000mAh, 4,800mAh, and 5,000mAh battery respectively, with 25W fast-charging and 15W wireless charging support. The trio boots Android 11-based One UI 3.1 and supports the latest connectivity options.