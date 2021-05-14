Redmi Note 8 (2021) in the works; key specifications leaked

Redmi is reportedly working on the 2021 version of its Note 8 smartphone, which was launched in 2019. In the latest development, the handset has appeared on the FCC and IMEI certification sites, revealing its key specifications. As per the listings, the Redmi Note 8 (2021) will come with a MediaTek Helio G85 processor, a 4,000mAh battery, and MIUI 12.5. Here's our roundup.

It might offer a 120Hz LCD screen

The Redmi Note 8 (2021) is expected to feature a waterdrop notch with a noticeable bottom bezel. On the rear, it will pack a quad camera unit and a physical fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication. The device will likely bear a 6.3-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and a refresh rate of 120Hz.

There will be a 48MP main camera

The Redmi Note 8 (2021) is rumored to sport a quad rear camera setup, comprising a 48MP primary sensor, an ultra-wide lens, a depth shooter, and a macro snapper. Up front, a 13MP selfie camera is expected.

Under the hood, the phone will boot Android 11

The Redmi Note 8 (2021) will draw power from a MediaTek Helio G85 processor, paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. It shall run on Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 and pack a 4,000mAh battery with 22.5W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Details regarding the official pricing of the Redmi Note 8 (2021) will be announced at the time of launch. For reference, the existing Note 8 model starts at Rs. 12,499 in India.