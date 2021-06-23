iQOO 3 now starts at Rs. 17,500 in India

iQOO reduces prices of iQOO 3 handset

Vivo-backed iQOO has reduced the prices of its iQOO 3 smartphone in India once again. It now starts at Rs. 17,495 and the new prices are reflecting on the company's website. To recall, the handset was launched in India last year at Rs. 36,990 and its prices were slashed down to Rs. 24,990 in February this year. Here's our roundup.

It bears a Full-HD+ Super AMOLED display

As far as its specifications are concerned, the iQOO 3 features an aluminium-glass body with a punch-hole design, a noticeable bottom bezel, and an in-display fingerprint scanner. On the rear, it packs a quad camera module. The device sports a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, HDR10+ support, and Gorilla Glass 6 protection.

There is a 48MP main camera

The iQOO 3 has a quad rear camera arrangement, comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 13MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 13MP (f/2.5) telephoto camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. On the front, it gets a 16MP (f/2.5) selfie snapper.

The phone offers 55W fast-charging support

The iQOO 3 is powered by a Snapdragon 865 chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 10 and houses a 4,400mAh battery with 55W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, a Type-C port, and 5G on the top-end 12GB/256GB model.

iQOO 3: Pricing and availability

The iQOO 3 now carries a starting price-tag of Rs. 17,495 for the 8GB/128GB variant. The 8GB/256GB and 12GB/256GB versions cost Rs. 18,995 and Rs. 22,495, respectively. It is currently up for purchase via iQOO's website and Flipkart.