Diddy hit with new $10M rape lawsuit from male model 

Sean "Diddy" Combs , the infamous rapper and music mogul, is facing a new lawsuit. The suit has been filed by Edmond Laurent, a former model and actor who has appeared in music videos for artists like Britney Spears and Lil Kim. Laurent claims he was drugged, raped, and given a sexually transmitted disease (STD) by Combs in a series of incidents in the late 2000s at several luxury hotels in Los Angeles. He is seeking $10 million in damages.

Allegations Details of the lawsuit Laurent, who also worked as an exotic dancer under the stage name "Islander," alleges that Combs and an unnamed woman drugged and raped him. The 32-page complaint, filed on Tuesday night, states that the woman intentionally broke a condom with her nails, exposing Laurent to a sexually transmitted infection. It further claims that he developed serious health issues, including stomach cancer, due to the alleged abuse.

Booking details Laurent first encountered Combs at a bachelorette party Laurent was signed to Latin Connection, a modeling and talent agency that booked him for jobs as an extra in films and music videos. He also performed at bachelorette parties as male entertainment. When his agency booked him for a job at a bachelorette party at a Los Angeles hotel, he first encountered Combs and the unnamed woman. That day, he performed a private dance for two masked people, allegedly Combs and the woman, and nothing else happened.

Coercion details How the model fell into a recurring trap A few days later, Laurent received another call from the same woman and returned. After performing his dance, the woman "propositioned Laurent for sexual intercourse." Apparently, the rapper wanted to see the dancer engage in sex with the woman, and paid him extra for it. These meetings continued, with Combs instructing the woman on how to perform oral sex on Laurent. The couple, later unmasked, kept pressuring Laurent to have drug-laced drinks and "cocaine, ecstasy, and GHB."

Health decline Laurent's health issues In what has been described as the final encounter, the couple offered Laurent "some orange juice," which was apparently "spiked...with Rohypnol and ketamine." "When Plaintiff regained consciousness, he was lying naked on the bed...and felt immense pressure and pain in his rectum." A few weeks later, Laurent's health deteriorated. He started vomiting uncontrollably and lost his ability to digest solid food or liquids. He was diagnosed with condyloma (genital warts), and his health issues ultimately led to stomach cancer.