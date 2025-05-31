What's the story

US President Donald Trump recently spoke about a potential presidential pardon for infamous music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs, who is currently on trial for sex trafficking, among other charges.

Speaking to reporters on Friday (local time), Trump said, "It's not a popularity contest, so I don't know. I would certainly look at the facts...if I think somebody was mistreated."

Trump added that he hasn't spoken to Combs "in years."