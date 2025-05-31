Trump to consider presidential pardon for Diddy? Find out
What's the story
US President Donald Trump recently spoke about a potential presidential pardon for infamous music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs, who is currently on trial for sex trafficking, among other charges.
Speaking to reporters on Friday (local time), Trump said, "It's not a popularity contest, so I don't know. I would certainly look at the facts...if I think somebody was mistreated."
Trump added that he hasn't spoken to Combs "in years."
Pardon discussion
Trump discusses potential pardon for Combs
Trump was responding to a question from Peter Doocy, a Fox News reporter, about his past friendship with Combs (55) and whether that might push him toward a potential pardon.
Trump said, "Nobody's asked. But I know people are thinking about it."
"I think some people have been very close to asking."
"First of all, I'd look at what's happening, and I haven't been watching it too closely, although it's certainly getting a lot of coverage."
Relationship history
Trump recalls past relationship with Combs
Trump also spoke about his past relationship with Combs, recalling, "He used to really like me a lot, but I think when I ran for politics...that relationship busted up, from what I read, I don't know."
"You become a much different person when you run for politics, and you do what's right."
"I could do other things, and I'm sure he'd like me, and I'm sure other people would like me, but it wouldn't be as good for our country."
Legal issues
Could Combs face life in prison?
Combs is facing serious federal charges, including sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, transporting individuals for prostitution, and racketeering conspiracy under the RICO statute.
If he is convicted, Diddy could be sentenced to a minimum of 15 years in prison, with a maximum being possibility of a life sentence.
The ongoing trial has seen disturbing allegations from many witnesses involving sexual assault, physical abuse, forced labor, and drug trafficking.