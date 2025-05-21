Selena Gomez turns cookie maker in new collab with Oreo
What's the story
In a new Instagram post, Selena Gomez announced that she has created a unique flavor of Oreo cookies.
Selenators would know of Gomez's love for horchata, a cold and sweetened beverage made from ground rice or nuts flavored with cinnamon.
The Only Murders in the Building actor put on her cookie-maker hat to concoct a limited-edition Oreo, which comes with a layer of chocolate and cinnamon creme blended with sweetened condensed milk, dusted with cinnamon sugar to top it off.
Design
Unique design details of Gomez's Oreo
Sandwiched between two chocolate-cinnamon flavored wafers, the cookie is the perfect balance of sweet and spice.
Selena engraved it with six different embossments, including one that says "Selenators"—a nod to Gomez's fandom—and her signature. This also marks the first time the centry old brand has ever included an autograph on their cookie.
The limited-edition cookies will be available for purchase online on June 2 in the US before rolling out to major retailers nationwide a week later.
Development
Gomez and Oreo's fun collab took about 18 months
The new flavor was in the works for about 18 months, with Gomez and Oreo discussing several iterations before agreeing on the final one.
Michelle Deignan, vice president of Oreo US, said when the Emilia Pérez star landed on the chocolate and cinnamon creme, she felt it was the "perfect articulation" for her.
Deignan also called Gomez the "perfect partner" for this collaboration, thanks to her massive social media reach and global appeal.
Achievements
Gomez is one of the youngest self-made billionaires
Gomez, one of the youngest self-made billionaires, as per Bloomberg, is worth $1.3 billion. According to the publication, a large part of her net worth is dependent on her makeup brand, Rare Beauty.
This Oreo collaboration adds another feather in her hat as it comes off on the tails of the cookie brand partnering with a couple of big musicians, like Lady Gaga and Post Malone.