What's the story

In a new Instagram post, Selena Gomez announced that she has created a unique flavor of Oreo cookies.

Selenators would know of Gomez's love for horchata, a cold and sweetened beverage made from ground rice or nuts flavored with cinnamon.

The Only Murders in the Building actor put on her cookie-maker hat to concoct a limited-edition Oreo, which comes with a layer of chocolate and cinnamon creme blended with sweetened condensed milk, dusted with cinnamon sugar to top it off.