Varnika Sharma Twitter Dec 31, 2021, 06:25 pm 2 min read

These delicious cookies recipes are an all-time favorite

Soft and chewy homemade cookies are probably universally loved. The delectable aroma of freshly made, warm cookies wafting through the house is enough to make your mouth water. There is a wide variety of cookies that can be easily prepared at home. So if you are a cookie lover like us, try out these 5 delicious recipes.

#1 Gingerbread Cookies

If you are planning to make some cookies for new year's eve, Gingerbread Cookies are one of the options. They can be prepared in any shape and size and decorated as per your choice. All you need is all-purpose flour, cinnamon, ginger, baking soda, salt, eggs, brown sugar, molasses, butter, and vanilla extract. They are also popularly known as Squid Game Gingerbread.

#2 Oatmeal Cookies

Oatmeal Cookies are a delight to eat. They are prepared with oats, brown sugar, and lots of butter along with salts and spices. You can add a handful of raisins, dried cranberries, and nuts for a little extra kick. So what are you waiting for? Preheat your ovens and begin with the recipe. Take them out a little earlier if you like them soft.

#3 Flourless Fudge Cookies

Guess what? You can skip the flour and butter and still make fudgy cookies that have crunchy edges. These easy flourless fudge cookies can be prepared in 15 minutes with egg whites, sugar, cocoa powder. You can even add chocolate chips. These cookies are lighter than other cookies and are completely addictive. Here is the recipe.

#4 Snowball Cookies

Snowball Cookies are a combination of ground pecans, rich butter, and powder sugar that you can have whenever you are craving something soft and luscious. These cookies are not too sweet but the delectable taste in them comes from the nutty pecans and butter, which also gives them a crumbly texture and toasty flavor. Here is the recipe.

#5 Peanut Butter Cookies

Peanut Butter cookies are heavenly and all you need is flour, baking powder, brown sugar, and peanut butter. They can be baked in just 8-10 minutes. You can also incorporate eggs and vanilla extract in them. If you are aiming for crunchier cookies, make sure the quantity of peanut butter is greater than flour. Here is the recipe.