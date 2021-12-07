Lifestyle Turning 50? 5 dietary tips to stay healthy

Age is just a number. But it is wise to start paying attention to your body as you age. Your health should be on top of your priority list as you start closing in on your golden years. A nutritious diet and a healthy routine are the only requirements. Consuming anti-aging foods will help you stay healthy and keep you youthful.

#1 Eat green leafy vegetables

Spinach, kale, and collard greens are high-nutrient foods. These vegetables have enough anti-oxidants to reduce oxidative stress in our bodies. Their high-nutritional value makes them the perfect food for growing kids and women. Research has shown that eating at least one green vegetable a day can slow down your aging process. The vitamins present in these foods have the ability to avoid age-related diseases.

#2 Choose low-calorie food over dense items

It is important to cut down your calorie intake after reaching a certain age. High-calorie foods increase the risk of heart diseases and hypertension. However, cutting too many calories from your diet can lead to malnutrition. A balanced calorie intake is what you need. Start including low-calorie foods such as low-fat dairy, soups, blueberries, and oats in your diet.

#3 Increase Vitamin C and folate intake

Avocados, tomatoes, citrus fruits are some foods filled with Vitamin B, C magnesium, and folate that are great anti-aging antioxidants. Nuts contain certain minerals and heart-friendly fats that can keep heart diseases and diabetes at bay. These foods can also alter the decline in your cognitive abilities. Vitamin C also helps control wrinkles, thereby making you look younger.

#4 Red bell peppers have anti-inflammatory properties

Red bell peppers contain a good amount of antioxidants named Carotenoids that are super helpful in slowing down aging. It is due to Carotenoids that some fruits get the color red or orange. Further, the presence of Vitamin C boosts the production of collagen that leads to healthy skin from within. Carotenoids have anti-inflammatory properties that can protect the skin from sun damage.

#5 Papayas can help form red blood cells

Papayas are rich in Vitamin A, B, K, C, E, calcium, potassium, phosphorus, and magnesium. It is filled with a variety of antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties that improve the skin. Vitamins and mineral-rich fruits like papayas can help the formation of new red blood cells. Adding papayas to your everyday diet will help your body shed dead skin cells and make you look youthful.