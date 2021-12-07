Lifestyle 5 delicious dishes from the mountains of Himachal Pradesh

Himachali food is a mixture of Punjabi and Tibetan cuisine

Located in the western Himalayas, Himachal Pradesh is popular for numerous things like snow-clad mountains, breathtaking scenery, handicrafts, beautiful rivers, and valleys. However, for food lovers, Pahari cuisine is the biggest attraction. The food here is a mixture of Punjabi and Tibetan cuisine and if you are traveling to Himachal anytime soon, do not give these dishes a miss.

Love traditional north Indian Kachoris? The crispy Babru is a flavorful bread you should try when you are in Shimla next. It is prepared with a filling of black gram paste that is added to the dough and is a great breakfast option. You can have it with Tamarind chutney. The preparation for the babru starts the night before.

If you are a meat-lover, you should not miss out on trying the local Chha Gosht. The dish is prepared by marinating lamb and adding it to gravy cooked with yogurt and gram flour. Spices like bay leaves, ginger-garlic paste, red chili, coriander powder elevate the dish to a whole new level. Chha Gosht is widely found in Chamba town.

Primarily available in Chamba and Kangra, Madra is a widely popular curd-based dish and contains several spices. The dish is dominantly made with soaked chickpeas and is brought to boil till the gravy becomes thick. It is also prepared with rajma if you are not a fan of chickpeas (chana). Madra is prepared for every festival and any other joyous occasion.

Dhaam is not one dish but a platter comprising several dishes. It consists of rajma or chana madra, rice, dal, curd, boor ki kadi, along with gur (jaggery). It is prepared by traditional cooks called Botis. For the most authentic taste, try this dish in Manali and Chamba. It is a must-have on any festival and other occasions, especially weddings.

A trip to the mountains is incomplete without this hot and delicious noodle soup. The Tibetan noodle soup, Thukpa, originated in the eastern part of Tibet. Himachal Pradesh has its own version of Thukpa, widely available in Dharamshala and Mcleodganj. It is prepared with freshly cut spring onions, string beans, tomatoes, cabbage, and carrot. A chicken preparation of Thukpa is also quite popular.