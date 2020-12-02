Actor and politician Sunny Deol has tested positive for COVID-19. He announced the diagnosis on social media this morning. Sunny, who is currently in Himachal Pradesh, tweeted, "I got myself tested for coronavirus and the result has come back positive (sic)." The actor was planning to return to Mumbai before his COVID-19 test result came positive. Here are more details on this.

Get tested, Sunny requested those who came in contact

The 64-year-old actor urged others who came in contact with him to get themselves tested. He wrote, "I am in isolation and feeling well. I request that all those who came in contact with me recently should isolate themselves and get tested." Earlier on Tuesday, Himachal Pradesh's health secretary had shared that Sunny had tested positive.

Recently, Sunny had undergone a shoulder surgery

Sunny had recently undergone a shoulder surgery in Mumbai and was recuperating at a farmhouse near Manali in Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh. As per reports, Block Medical Officer at Nagar, confirmed that the actor's sample was taken along with three of his associates. While two samples were found positive, two others were inconclusive. Sunny will remain quarantined in Manali until he completely recovers.

Sunny to share the screen with son in 'Apne 2'

Separately, on the work front, Sunny was last seen in the action-thriller film Blank. He will soon share the screen with his son Karan Deol, along with father Dharmendra and brother Bobby Deol in Apne 2. Sharing a teaser of the movie, Sunny recently tweeted, "Feeling blessed to get a chance to work with my father, brother again this time with my son (sic)."

