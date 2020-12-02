As usual, Akshay Kumar remains super busy on the work front. The actor has reportedly signed yet another project, where he will join hands with filmmaker Jagan Shakti, who has earlier directed the 2019 movie Mission Mangal. The new film will be produced by Akshay and it will go on floors by the end of next year. Here are more details on this. Akshay Kumar's banner Cape of Good Films has signed Jagan Shakti as director for the film. The film will go on floors by the end of 2021 and will release in 2022, a source told Bollywood Hungama. The film is currently being written, and the makers plan to wrap up shooting in a span of 38 days, the source added.