Korean skincare has been all the rage for some time now. There is a reason why it is such a huge hit. Koreans stress the use of natural ingredients more than artificial ones. They use volcanic ash, mud from special islands, snail mucus, and so on to make their skin glow. Here are some Korean skincare tricks you can easily inculcate in your routine.

Skincare is as important as fashion or food for Koreans. They use ingredients that no one has used ever before. Koreans even have specific ways to apply a skincare product. Their skincare regime is all about treating the skin from inside for that natural, healthy glow. Have you heard of glass skin? Koreans invented it. Read on to know more.

#1 Apply toner within 10 seconds of a hot water bath

Toner is a very important item in Korean skincare and timing its application can make all the difference. Reach out for the toner within 10 seconds of a hot water bath as this way it seeps into the skin in no time. The longer you wait, the drier your skin gets. Moisturizer should be applied in the bathroom as your pores are still open.

#2 Rice water for that awesome glow

Rice water is a magical ingredient. Korean women have been washing their faces with it for ages. It prevents faster aging, dark spots, dark circles, and other skin issues. To prepare, soak a cup of rice in lukewarm water for an hour and drain the water into a bottle. Apply this to your skin daily like a toner for brightness and hydration.

#3 Use this Korean trick to hydrate your skin

Another famous hack Korean women use is to humidify their rooms in winter to get rid of dry air. Drench your bath towel and hang it around your bed before going to sleep. This technique works as a natural humidifier to moist the dry air keeping your skin hydrated. This hack is also great if you are suffering from cold-related breathing issues.

#4 Double cleanse your face

Everyone in Korea double cleanses their face, especially if they wear make-up. This is actually a no-brainer since cleansing oil or wipes never clean your face completely. So, after removing your makeup, clean your face one more time to reduce the risk of build-up and unclog the pores. Use makeup-removing wipes first and then rub cleanser to deep clean your skin.

#5 Skincare starts early for them

Korean women start young, their everyday routine consists of several anti-aging practices. They use sunscreen all year round, indoors or outdoors. They even cover their hands and face when outdoors to prevent any harm from UV rays. They use sheet masks to drench their face with beneficial serums. Ginseng is another anti-aging ingredient they consume as part of their tea or foods.