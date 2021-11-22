Should you include Zumba in your fitness regime?

Written by Trishna Das Twitter Published on Nov 22, 2021, 06:00 pm

Zumba is suitable for every age group

Like yoga and gymming, Zumba also has its own set of benefits. Specifically, if you are looking for effective yet healthy weight loss programs, this is one of the best fitness regimes you can try. This form of aerobic exercise is fun, entertaining and it targets different sets of muscle groups in the body, all at once. But is it good for your health?

Information

Zumba was created in 2001 by a Colombian dancer

Here is a little tidbit about Zumba. It was founded in 2001 by Alberto "Beto" Pérez, a Colombian dancer and choreographer. Licensed under Zumba Fitness, LLC, this fitness program has a total of 16 core steps and choreographers use a combination of some of those moves. Salsa, reggaeton, merengue and cumbia are the four basic rhythms and each has four core steps.

Fact

One hour of Zumba can help lose 900+ calories

Reports suggest that 40 minutes of Zumba workout can help you lose up to 369 calories. One can expect to lose up to 900 calories in one hour on average, depending on the workout intensity, age and gender. It is suitable for almost every age group. So, if you are looking to tone up your body before Christmas or New Year, go for Zumba.

Do you know?

What are the health benefits of this dance form?

This fitness regime allows the burning of more calories in less time. Zumba can boost your health and get your heart rate up in a good way maintaining your cardio-vascular and respiratory systems. Apart from toning your body, it can also help you destress.

Drawbacks

What are the disadvantages of doing Zumba?

While it's a great alternative to a traditional fitness routine, Zumba also has some disadvantages or drawbacks. As we know, too much of anything is bad. If you over-exercise, which you may because Zumba is addictive, the result could be an excess muscle strain. Also, there is a chance of getting hurt as Zumba is similar to high energy exercise forms, like aerobics.