Planning a beach vacation? Here's how to make it enjoyable

Written by Trishna Das Twitter Published on Nov 22, 2021, 05:49 pm

Where are you planning to go for your next beach vacation?

Staying at home 24/7 due to the COVID-19 pandemic has not been easy. So now when the restrictions are getting eased, people are starting to venture out. A beach vacation seems to be a favorite for many, and why not? It's a perfect way to rejuvenate and overcome the endless boredom we faced in isolation. Here are ways to make a beach vacation worthwhile.

Places

These are some of the places with the best beaches

To begin with, shortlist some places for your perfect beach vacation. You can find some of the best beaches in the Philippines. Other places such as Maldives, Hawaii, Sri Lanka, Bora Bora, Fiji, Tahiti, Maui and Mauritius have beautiful beaches as well. Back home, Goa is the obvious name. Others are Puri, Gokarna and Kaup (in Karnataka), Tharangambadi (Tamil Nadu).

Information

What to do on a beach vacay?

Next, how will you ensure that you enjoy yourself during a beach vacation? Well, there are endless things. From adventurous water sports to cozy candlelight dinners on the beach, you can explore so much while vacationing on a beach. You should pack fun outfits, magazines to read, all while soaking up the sun and a camera to capture special moments.

Activities

Step up your game and try some new things

One of the best things at new places is food. Dig into the unconventional cuisines and finger-licking seafood during your beach vacation. You certainly can't resist tasting delicious meals available near beaches once you reach there. Separately, you can also try some water sports such as snorkeling, scuba diving, underwater football and beach volleyball.

Safety

Avoid water sports in the evening and without supervision

Now, as much as fun they can be, beaches are known for their large scary waves too. Choose a resort that allows water play so that you don't have to worry about safety measures, especially if you are vacationing with kids. It's best to avoid the waters in evening, as the sea sometimes becomes violent at that time. Also, do water sports under supervision.

Conclusion

Good sunscreen lotion is the most obvious thing to carry

There is one more thing you should not miss out on at any cost, and that is carrying good sunscreen lotions. Many of you might desire a good tan, but you do not want that to turn into a sunburn. So, apply an ample amount of sun cream before stepping out to enjoy your beach vacation with loved ones.