Here are 4 delicious and healthy white rice alternatives

Written by Varnika Sharma Twitter Published on Nov 21, 2021, 04:01 pm

There are several super delicious and nutritious alternatives for white rice

Nowadays, many of us believe that white rice is not a healthy option and must be avoided by people who are on a weight loss diet. Only rice lovers know how difficult it is to eliminate white rice completely from their diet. However, do you know there are some super delicious and nutritious alternatives for white rice? If not, keep reading this article.

#1

Brown rice: Keeps you fuller, helps in weight loss

Brown rice is a whole-grain that has become popular among people who want to shed weight. For those who cannot refrain from eating rice but still want to lose weight, brown rice is the best replacement. Other than helping in weight reduction, the nutrients in it help in better growth. Moreover, brown rice keeps you fuller for longer and improves heart and brain health.

#2

Barley: Improves digestion, prevents diabetes and high blood pressure

Barley is another widely consumed cereal grain, and from reducing the risk of cardiovascular diseases to aiding in weight loss, there are innumerable benefits of barley. Packed with dietary fiber, essential vitamins, and minerals, it can help improve digestion, prevent diabetes, and can prevent high blood sugar levels. This cereal grain is sure to be a healthier replacement for white rice.

#3

Couscous: Rich in proteins, vitamins, and minerals

Over the years, couscous has gained wide attention as a substitute for white rice. It's a great source of plant-based protein and the best way to consume is by boiling and then blending it. Cover the blend for 15 minutes and let it cool before consuming. Though calories in white rice and couscous are almost the same, couscous has more protein, vitamins, and minerals.

#4

Quinoa: Perfect source of protein, promotes growth of tissues

Another plant-based protein, quinoa is the perfect source of protein as it carries all the nine essential amino acids. It is also super effective if in case your system is sensitive to gluten. Reducing dark melanin deposits on your skin, promoting the growth of tissues, reducing high cholesterol levels, and preventing celiac disease are among the other benefits of quinoa.