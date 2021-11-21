Facing bad hair problems? This is how to solve them

Written by Varnika Sharma
Published on Nov 21, 2021

Hair care involves a lot of steps, including a healthy and balanced diet

We all face bad hair days, don't we? But experts say the kind of hair we dream of can be turned into a reality with the proper treatment in place. Although genetics has an important role, your hair and skin health is not totally dependent on it. The right hair care matters and involves several steps, including a balanced diet. Here's more on it.

Diet

Include 45gm of protein in your daily diet

A healthy diet is a crucial contributory factor for the health of your hair and scalp. Hair, made up of protein, demands around 45 grams of the nutrient regularly. Some rich sources of protein are low-fat dairy products, peanuts, almonds, chickpeas, quinoa, and lentils. Diets with insufficient protein can lead to brittle hair, roughness, and loss of hair color, hair fall, and hair thinning.

Zinc, Vitamin A

Zinc and vitamin A are equally important for hair growth

An inadequate amount of zinc intake can also result in hair loss. So, make sure you are consuming sufficient amounts of green veggies, salads, nuts, cashews, almonds, pecans, and water, too. Moreover, the cells in our body require vitamin A for growth and nourishment. Carrots, sweet potatoes, pumpkins, etc. are rich in beta-carotene, which is later converted into vitamin A.

Wet hair

Treat your hair gently, especially when it is wet

Experts recommend not to wash your hair more than once every day. Another tip is to refrain from using too hot or too cold water. Lastly, you need to treat your hair gently, especially when it is wet, as the chances of hair breakage are more at that time. It is also recommended to use a wide-toothed hair comb when you brush your hair.

Guide

Here are some other tips to maintain hair properly

Unfortunately, hair treatment and styling products result in poor health of your scalp. It is also advised to give a gentle massage to your scalp every day as it might help your hair grow and also regulate blood circulation. Moreover, refrain from shampoos that have harsh ingredients such as sodium lauryl sulfate (SLS). Lastly, get a haircut every 10-12 weeks to prevent split ends.