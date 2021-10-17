Here are some lifestyle changes to speed up your metabolism

Written by Varnika Sharma Twitter Published on Oct 17, 2021, 01:45 pm

The basic function of metabolism is converting what you eat and drink to the energy that runs your cellular processes. Over and above that, metabolic rate affects the number of calories your body burns. Therefore, a high metabolic rate can help you reduce weight quickly, and to increase the metabolic rate in your body, you can try making some lifestyle changes. Here's how.

Hydration

Keep yourself hydrated at all times

Even after knowing the benefits of consuming plenty of fluids, we often forget to hydrate our bodies. So, it is better to set a reminder to drink water at regular intervals. Drinking at least eight glasses of water is a minimum requirement and if you are on a weight loss journey, you cannot skip this step to keep yourself hydrated.

Sleep

Proper sleep is the key

Good sleep is linked to a good metabolic rate. About 7-8 hours of sleep is beneficial for your overall health, and as a matter of fact, good sleepers tend to eat fewer calories. If you are not sleeping enough, you may develop risks of gaining weight, heart disease, and type 2 diabetes. The lack of proper sleep may also impair your immune function.

Spicy food

Did you know eating spicy food may help your metabolism?

Yes, some studies have found that eating spicy food is one of the important metabolism-boosting strategies and it also increases the feelings of satiety. Capsaicin (found in chili peppers) helps in burning calories and also reduces appetite, which will refrain you from consuming more calories. Some other metabolism-boosting foods include dairy products, green tea, grapefruit, and other foods rich in protein and minerals.

Workout

Workout is a powerful metabolism booster

Working out is directly proportional to metabolism. The more you workout, the more calories you will burn, resulting in an increased metabolic rate. Especially, cardiovascular exercises like swimming, brisk walking, and aerobics are powerful metabolism boosters. All you need to do is say goodbye to your sedentary lifestyle and boost your metabolism, which will also increase your lifespan.