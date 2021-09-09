Five easy and filling Indian dishes to cook at home

Written by Poornima Pandey Mail Last updated on Sep 09, 2021, 12:29 pm

Given the current COVID-19 pandemic situation, it would take a long while to get things back to normal, which includes a lazy outing in the evening that usually ends up with a dinner at a restaurant. So, what's the solution now? It's simple! Just awaken the chef inside you. Indian foods offer so much variety. Go, pick up some easy ones, and treat yourself.

#1

Egg curry: Rich in protein, easy to make, and yummy

Make this protein-rich dish in a few easy steps: Boil four eggs and fry them a little. In a pan, take oil and add chillies, jeera, chopped onion. After a while, add ginger-garlic paste and mix well. Let it simmer, then add salt, turmeric powder, chilli powder, and sugar (optional). After the oil separates, add the eggs, pour water for gravy, and add tadka.

#2

Lemon rice: Tangy smell titillates your taste buds

This dish offers an exquisitely vibrant flavor. You need pre-cooked rice, some urad and chana dal soaked for 15 minutes. Heat oil in a pan, add peanuts and soaked lentils. Fry till golden brown. Then, add ginger, curry leaves, green chillies, hing, and turmeric. Add this to rice, sprinkle salt, and add lemon juice. Mix and add grated coconut. Enjoy this deliciously filling meal!

#3

'Neer dosa': Extremely simple to make yet tasty

This is another lip-smacking dish you must try. Soak rice for five hours, drain water, add grated coconut, and grind the mixture well. Empty the contents into a bowl and add salt as required and mix it with water to make a thin batter. Stir the mixture nicely and on a hot pan pour this mixture. Cook for two minutes and enjoy with chutney.

#4

Gujarati 'khichdi': Healthy, zesty, easy

Khichdi too can be super zesty. Soak 1/2 cup daliya and 1/4 chana dal for 10 minutes. In a cooker, heat ghee and add cumin seed, hing, curry leaves, and one red chilli. Saute the mix and then add soaked items to this mixture. Mix well, finally turmeric, chilli powder, garam masala, and mixed veggies Pour 3-5 cups of water, cook for three whistles.