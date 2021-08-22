#HealthBytes: Some lip-smacking oats recipes that are healthy as well

Written by Meera Venugopal Mail Last updated on Aug 22, 2021, 05:05 pm

Recipes of oats that are both tasty and healthy

Oats are rich in fiber and are considered a healthy addition to our regular diets. However, it is believed they taste bland and that there aren't many recipes that can be made with oats. However, to prove you wrong, we have here four heavenly oats recipes that are easy to make. What's more, these recipes are extremely healthy as well!

Vegan

Quick vegan banana oatmeal: Serve and have it hot

For this, you need 1 cup oats, 2 cups almond milk, 1 mashed banana, 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract, 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon powder, and salt. Transfer all the ingredients to a saucepan and cook on medium heat. Let it boil and then simmer and cook for 5 minutes. The oats should cook well. Remove from heat. Top off with sliced banana and serve hot.

Smoothie

Fruity oatmeal smoothie: Consume this one immediately

Ingredients: 1 cup chopped mangoes, 1 chopped banana, 2 chopped chikoos (called noseberry in English), 1/4 cup instant oats, 1/2 cup cold milk, 1 tablespoon sugar/honey/jaggery, and ice cubes (optional). Add the chopped fruits, milk, and oats to a blender and blend till smooth. You can add in sugar/honey/jaggery and ice cubes as required. Pour the smoothie into glass jars and serve it immediately.

Upma

Crunchy oats upma: This is an eternal favorite

Ingredients: 2 cups oats, green chillies, onion, chopped veggies (peas, carrot), curry leaves, turmeric, urad dal, mustard seeds, oil, salt. Roast the oats, turmeric, green chillies in oil until brown. Add water, salt, and cook oats until soft. In another pan, crackle mustard seeds and roast urad dal. Saute curry leaves, onions, veggies and cook until soft. Mix the oats and veggies. Serve hot.

Apple pie

Delightful apple pie oats porridge: Your kids will love this

Ingredients: 1 cup oats, 2 cups milk, 1 apple cut to thin slices, 1 teaspoon cinnamon powder, 1 cup apple sauce. In a saucepan, add the milk, oats, cinnamon powder, and cook on a low flame until it is thick. Now, add in the apple sauce and mix well. Once the apple sauce and milk thickens, remove from heat and serve with sliced apples.