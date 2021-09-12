Four myths you believed about protein and its supplements, busted!

Written by Poornima Pandey Mail Last updated on Sep 12, 2021, 10:38 am

Workouts and protein go hand in hand. When we hit the gym, we need proteins as our body uses them to build and repair cells and tissues. Proteins also are involved in making hormones, enzymes, and other body chemicals. But since our diet doesn't supply us with an adequate dose of proteins, we need supplements. Listed here are some facts and myths about them.

#1

Myth number 1: Protein shakes make you bulky

Protein shakes are not meant to make you bulky. But they will, if you add a lot of carbs. Products such as whole milk and peanut butter, when added to the shakes, make you bulky. So, for lighter drinks, add yogurt or skimmed milk instead of other fatty options. Remember, these shakes won't make you too muscular; muscle-building is a process that takes time.

#2

Myth number 2: Protein shakes are effective only post workout

This notion might work for you in case you are an athlete because you need protein immediately after your routine to get your tissues repaired. But for normal gym-goers, it is not at all necessary to be drinking a protein shake within 30 minutes of a workout. For them, what is more important is the intake of the recommended quantity of proteins daily.

#3

Myth number 3: Whey is better than casein

All proteins are for different purposes and have varying effects. Whey gets absorbed very quickly by the body. That is why it is advisable to take it after or in between the workout and is used for increasing strength. Casein gets absorbed rather slowly, which is why it is better to take it midday or before sleeping as it works for muscle growth.

#4

Myth number 4: Proteins can act as a whole food

Protein cannot wholly or partly replace whole food sources. It's required for tissue regeneration and the growth of muscles. A balanced diet contains carbohydrates, fats, and proteins, and only protein cannot do the work for all these essential elements of your diet. Further, protein provides the body amino acids, but whole foods provide other micro and macronutrients that it needs, which protein cannot.

Details

Take a note of these important facts about protein

Protein can only be derived from plants because only plants can do the needful by breaking down nitrogen and incorporating it in amino acids to make proteins. Further, protein supplements are not for everyone. People who are lactose intolerant cannot digest proteins like whey and casein, which are milk proteins. They should probably consume proteins from peas, beef, soy, rice, or eggs. Enjoy!