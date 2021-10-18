#HealthBytes: Some simple ways to keep your heart healthy

Written by Varnika Sharma Twitter Published on Oct 18, 2021, 06:56 pm

Keep a track of your health and consult your doctor frequently

Heart attack is one of the leading causes of death in both men and women. Sadly, it has become a lot more common in young people and some doctors have termed this situation as "alarming." Exercise and a good diet can help keep the heart healthy but too much workout can also be dangerous. Here are some ways to keep our hearts healthy.

Short walk

Don't sit for too long at a time

A healthy lifestyle can also help you prevent or even treat a heart condition. It is important to understand that no matter how much you are working out or taking a balanced diet, sitting for too long at a time is not good for your health. Take quick, short walks at regular intervals, just the way you do with your power or cat naps.

Foods

Avoid sodium and trans fat

Processed foods and refined sugar should be thoroughly avoided as they can cause inflammation and weaken your heart muscle. Excess sodium intake leads to an increase in blood pressure levels, thus stressing your heart muscles. Additionally, trans fat, a form of saturated fat, increases LDL cholesterol in your body and decreases HDL cholesterol, which in turn increases the risk of heart diseases and stroke.

Workouts

Cardio exercises are called so for a reason

Cardio workouts are called so because they strengthen our blood vessels and heart. Swimming, cycling, jogging, and brisk walking are a few cardio exercises that you shouldn't miss. A 30-minute-long workout on a regular basis will benefit you and even make you feel healthy and fit. There are several other cardio workouts that you can choose according to your own convenience.

Check-ups

Go for regular cardiac check-ups, eat heart-friendly foods

In the wake of the pandemic, everyone needs to take charge of their health. Keep a track of your symptoms and consult your doctor frequently. Maintaining your mental health is as important as maintaining your physical health and you can try meditation to overcome any kind of stress. Make it a point to eat heart-friendly foods such as blueberries, nuts, almonds, and flax seeds.