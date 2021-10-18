Screen time increases risk of myopia in children, finds study

Written by Varnika Sharma Twitter Published on Oct 18, 2021, 06:18 pm

Increased myopia may increase the risk of dangerous disorders

Gone are the days when children were seen playing outdoors and doing creative activities. Now, all of this has been replaced by unlimited screen time. However, studies have found that increased time on gadgets has led to a high risk of myopia, or short-sightedness, in children and young people. So, before your child binge-watches their favorite Netflix series, you need to control that streak.

Problems

30% higher risk of myopia, sleep issues in children

Spending time beyond a certain period on smart devices is associated with around a 30% higher risk of myopia (where your eyeball is slightly longer than normal from front to back). Increased myopia may also elevate the risk of dangerous disorders such as retinal tearing and glaucoma. Your child may also face trouble falling asleep at night if gadgets are their besties.

Cure

Children should be exposed to around two hours of daylight

While myopia might not be cured completely, it can be treated to reduce its effect. It is also suggested that children should be exposed to around two hours of daylight to prevent myopia. Apart from this (myopia), if a child is spending over two hours watching TV or playing video games, they are more likely to face behavioral problems and low academic performances.

Harm

Increased screen time may lead to other issues as well

Such kids might also face the risk of becoming overweight. Since most of them forget to straighten their posture while using smartphones, they also put themselves at the risk of developing several back problems and chronic neck conditions. To prevent all these, create technology-free zones at home for your children. Also, stop them from watching television during mealtimes. Let that be family time.

Tips

How to control your child's screen time?

You can engage children in other activities like indoor games and puzzles or going for a walk. Moreover, spend quality time with them every day. Reading books is one of the best hobbies and what better way than to get kids into the habit as early as you can. Further, children learn from actions rather than what's told to them. So lead by example.